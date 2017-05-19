'Yay, I got accepted' - moment proud dad films teenage Mark Zuckerberg getting accepted to Harvard

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg posted a video online today that shows him as a teenager receiving an acceptance email to study at the prestigious Harvard University.

The video captures the fateful moment that would eventually lead him on his path to creating the world's most popular social media site, and becoming the fifth richest person in the world.

In the footage, a teenage Zuckerberg can be seen sitting in front of an old computer in his pyjamas as his dad films him reading the acceptance email from Harvard.

"Yay, I got accepted," Mark says, before his proud dad has a much louder reaction, yelling "Alright, yes, great!"

Mark then chuckles happily and pumps his fist showing more emotion as the news sinks in.