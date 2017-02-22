 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Yahoo salvages Verizon deal with $488 million discount after security breaches

share

Source:

Associated Press

Yahoo is taking a $US350 million ($NZ488 million) hit on its previously announced $4.8 billion ($NZ6.7 billion) sale to Verizon in a concession for security lapses that exposed personal information stored in more than 1 billion Yahoo user accounts.

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows Yahoo's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016, the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several years ago. Yahoo confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, that it was notifying users that their accounts had potentially been compromised but declined to say how many people were affected. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Yahoo's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

Source: Associated Press

The revised agreement, announced overnight, eases investor worries that Verizon Communications Inc. would demand a discount of at least $1 billion ($NZ1.4 billon) or cancel the deal entirely.

The hacking bombshells, disclosed after the two companies agreed on a sale, represent the two biggest security breaches in internet history.

The breaches raised concerns that people might decrease their use of Yahoo email and other digital services that Verizon is buying.

A smaller audience makes Yahoo's services less valuable because it reduces the opportunities to show ads — the main reason that Verizon struck the deal seven months ago.

Yahoo has maintained that its users have remained loyal, despite any mistrust that might have been caused by its lax security and the lengthy delay in discovering and disclosing the hacks. The separate attacks occurred in 2013 and 2014; Yahoo disclosed them this past September and December.

The lower sales price will cost Yahoo shareholders roughly 37 cents per share. But they may also be responsible for substantial legal costs.

What's left of Yahoo after the deal closes — an entity that will be called Altaba Inc. and have stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and Yahoo Japan — will be responsible for liabilities stemming from shareholder lawsuits and from the Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Yahoo.

Verizon and Altaba will split costs from all other hack-related lawsuits and government investigations.

This agreement "provides protections for both sides" and should help the deal close by the end of June, Marni Walden, Verizon's head of product innovation and new businesses, said in a statement. Yahoo shareholders have to approve it.

Avoiding an even larger reduction in the deal value represents a small victory for Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who had already been under fire on Wall Street for her inability to turn around the company and then for the humiliating security lapses that came under her watch.

Verizon's willingness to accept some of the lingering risks from Yahoo's security breaches underscores the wireless carrier's desire to become a bigger player in the digital advertising market. Google and Facebook currently dominate, but Verizon believes there's room to grow.

Because most people already have smartphones, wireless carriers such as Verizon have turned to price cuts and promotions to lure customers from each other. Under pressure, Verizon even restored unlimited data plans this month, robbing it of revenue from monster-size data plans.

Instead, Verizon is trying to make money off the hours people spend gazing at their phones. It bought AOL for $4.4 billion ($NZ 6.1 billion) in 2015 for its advertising technology. Verizon now wants to bolster that with Yahoo's technology, as well as its many users and popular websites devoted to sports, finance, entertainment and news.

Yahoo shares rose 14 cents to $45.24 ($63.2) in morning trading Tuesday (local time); Verizon stock added 22 cents to $49.41 ($68.98).

Related

Internet

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:28
1
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


00:37
2
'The Boss' and the E Street Band performed at Christchurch's AMI Stadium on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake.

'We love Christchurch' - Bruce Springsteen holds sign in solidarity with thousands at his concert

00:55
3
One witness said the small plane exploded like an 'atomic bomb' into a massive 'fireball' after it crashed into DFO Essendon this morning.

Victims in Melbourne plane crash on 'once in a lifetime' golf trip

4

Live stream: Breakfast

01:25
5
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

02:38
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.

00:27
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

'I wanted to die' – former Bay of Plenty halfback reveals battle with depression

Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ