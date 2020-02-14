TODAY |

Xi Jinping's early involvement in virus outbreak raises questions over China's response

Source:  Associated Press

A recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping that has been published by state media indicates for the first time that he was leading the response to a new virus outbreak from early on in the crisis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Medical workers in hazmat suits are leading proceedings in the video. Source: Associated Press

The publication of the February 3 speech was an apparent attempt to demonstrate that the Communist Party leadership had acted decisively from the beginning, but also opens up the Chinese leader to criticism over why the public was not alerted sooner.

In the speech, Xi said he gave instructions on fighting the virus on January 7 and ordered the shutdown that began on January 23 of cities at the epicentre of the outbreak.

His remarks were published by state media on Sunday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

President Xi Jinping is promising his government is working to prevent large scale layoffs. Source: BBC

“On January 22, in light of the epidemic’s rapid spread and the challenges of prevention and control, I made a clear request that Hubei province implement comprehensive and stringent controls over the outflow of people," Xi told a meeting of the party's standing committee, its top body.

It comes as the number of new cases in mainland China outside Hubei fell for a thirteenth straight day, China's National Health Commission reported yesterday.

The total number of cases worldwide has reach over 71,000 with 1775 deaths.

World
Health
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Muay Thai referee praised for diving to canvas to catch head of knocked out fighter
2
Holden to shut down across NZ and Australia, resulting in hundreds of job losses
3
NIWA catches giant squid and glow-in-the-dark sharks
4
Woman found dead in Tauranga was partner of man shot dead by police
5
Sir Elton John reschedules upcoming Auckland concert as he recovers from illness
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:55

Major flooding as severe weather batters Samoa; weather warnings issued
01:58

Ex-Shortland Street actor among boxers getting another shot after coronavirus nearly derailed Olympic dreams
02:04

Two Māori midwives who helped create Plunket recognised as organisation changes name
02:15

Jacinda Ardern warns NZ's economy will take a hit from covid-19 outbreak