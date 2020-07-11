TODAY |

WWII-era planes make flyby in honour of late British singer Vera Lynn

Source:  Associated Press

World War II-era aircraft flew over the late singer Vera Lynn’s village in southeastern England yesterday, offering a final tribute to the “Forces’ Sweetheart” who buoyed the morale of Britain during the conflict and beyond.

The funeral cortege of Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn is escorted by representatives of the three armed forces as it makes its way through the village of Ditchling, England. Source: Associated Press

The planes flew past Lynn's beloved village of Ditchling, where crowds lined the narrow streets to pay tribute to her before a private funeral. Members of the military walked alongside, offering a guard of honor as the cortege passed.

Lynn, who serenaded the nation with sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again” and “The White Cliffs of Dover,” died June 18. She was 103 and enjoyed popularity that endured long after the war ended.

Ahead of the day, a giant portrait of Lynn was beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover to commemorate her life.

