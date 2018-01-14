'Wrong button' pushed caused ballistic missile alert mistake - governor of Hawaii

Source:Associated Press
A false alert that Hawaii was under the threat of being hit by a ballistic missile was caused by someone pushing the wrong button, according to the governor of Hawaii.
David Ige said on Saturday that an investigation was underway into the error, adding that it occurred during a shift change.
The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii" and urged residents to seek shelter. The alert also warned that "this is not a drill."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news