'Wow, look at that!' Duchess of Cambridge looks a natural as she helps children with their art during hospice visit

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid an emotional visit to a children's hospice in a village 160 kilometres northeast of London.

Duchess Kate spent time today with a couple whose son died of a brain tumor last summer.

She told them she could not imagine what they had been through, then gave the couple a hug.

A young girl, Daisy Benton, asked the duchess what it's like to be a real princess. Kate replied that she is well looked after by her husband, Prince William.