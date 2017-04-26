Would you pay $650 for fake mud covered jeans? US clothing store Nordstrom thinks you should

Source:
Fashion retailer Nordstrom is selling a line of "heavily distressed medium-blue denim" jeans, covered with fake mud, "that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty" for a hefty price of over $650.
Nordstrom's "Barracuda Straight Leg" jean.
Source: Nordstrom
The "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" are described by the retail chain as "Americana workwear" which has seen some "hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating."
The rough looking jeans, straight cut from the knee to the ankle, retail for $651.03 and if a Kiwi shopper wants to get them sent to their address in New Zealand, they face shipping costs of $57.40 and duties and taxes of $223.90
Therefore, the cost of the jeans add up to a whopping $937.80.
The unusual jean has received heavy criticism from American actor and television host Mike Rowe who took to Facebook saying "they’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic."
The Dirty Jobs host continued his rant by saying the jeans are "something to foster the illusion of work. The illusion of effort. Or perhaps, for those who actually buy them, the illusion of sanity."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news