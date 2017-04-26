Would you pay $650 for fake mud covered jeans? US clothing store Nordstrom thinks you should

Fashion retailer Nordstrom is selling a line of "heavily distressed medium-blue denim" jeans, covered with fake mud, "that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty" for a hefty price of over $650.

Nordstrom's "Barracuda Straight Leg" jean. Source: Nordstrom

The "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" are described by the retail chain as "Americana workwear" which has seen some "hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating."

The rough looking jeans, straight cut from the knee to the ankle, retail for $651.03 and if a Kiwi shopper wants to get them sent to their address in New Zealand, they face shipping costs of $57.40 and duties and taxes of $223.90

Therefore, the cost of the jeans add up to a whopping $937.80.

The unusual jean has received heavy criticism from American actor and television host Mike Rowe who took to Facebook saying "they’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic."