'Is it worth it? Yes' – US woman decorates home with 1400 nativity sets

A woman who has been collecting nativity scenes since 1994 has 1,400 sets scattered throughout her home which has now become somewhat of a tourist attraction.

Shirley Squires opened her Vermont home to the public to come take a peek at the nativity sets that she has collected from 55 different countries.

Her favourite is one is a Fontanini set from Italy.

The entire collection took around three months to set up and now monopolizes every room of her home, including her bedroom and garage.