Worst over in California wild fires as officials lift evacuations

The worst appears to be over for a massive wildfire that plagued a wide swath of the Southern California coast for two and a half weeks.

All but a tiny handful of evacuation orders for the fire were called off by Friday.

At its peak, the fire drove about 100,000 people from their homes. Now only a remote wilderness valley is under an evacuation order.

The so-called Thomas Fire could very well still grow to become the biggest wildfire in California history, but it would do so as a gentle giant, not a raging beast.

The blaze was 65 percent contained and has burned about 1,100 square kilometres making it the second-largest in California's history.

About 18,000 homes and other buildings were still listed as threatened. Even when there's no sign of flame or smoke, fires can rekindle.