Worldwide Covid-19 cases rise by 308,000 in 24 hours - a new record

Source:  1 NEWS

The World Health Organization has recorded a new record rise in the number of global Covid-19 cases, with almost 308,000 reported over the past 24 hours.

Almost 308,000 cases were recorded globally. Source: 1 NEWS

The health agency said the number of deaths recorded during the same period was 5500, bringing the global total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 917,417.

The biggest increases in case numbers were in India, the USA and Brazil.

There have now been more than 28 million confirmed cases worldwide, half of which were in either North or South America.

