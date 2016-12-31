 

World's oldest male panda leaves behind great legacy after dying from cancer

The world's oldest male panda Pan Pan has died from cancer just months after his 31st birthday - but hes has left behind a great legacy.

Pan Pan lived to the ripe old panda age of 31 and leaves behind 130 descendants.
Source: BBC

Pan Pan passed away on Thursday at his home at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Sichuan.

He was known by staff as a "Hero Grandfather and Grandfather" leaving behind more than 130 descendants.

"Pan Pan’s legacy will live on through his many offspring and also through his contributions to Giant Panda conservation," said a zoo keeper at the center.

"Pan Pan will always hold a special place in my heart. The first time I met him, I was in awe but felt a deep sense of honor, respect and pride."

The hero panda was born in the wild in Sichuan in China, and was taken into captivity when he was just a few months old, according to BBC News.

Since then Pan Pan has helped increase the panda population.

"Pan Pan also helped lead the way to support Chinese research efforts to study geriatric pandas and how best to care for them," said the zoo keeper.

The center described the news of his death as "heart-wrenching" after his health had deteriorated rapidly over the preceding three days.

But Pan Pan’s legacy will live on through his many offspring and also through his contributions to Giant Panda conservation, said a zoo keeper.

"Dear Pan Pan, we are so sorry that you are gone but are glad that you are free from pain and resting in peace."

