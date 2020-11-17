TODAY |

World's most expensive face mask makes its debut

Source:  Associated Press

An Israeli jewellery company has completed the construction of what they say is the world's most expensive face mask.

The diamond encrusted mask is designed to be 100 per cent wearable and "features a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask". Source: Associated Press

Valued at $2.17 million NZD, Yvel's diamond encrusted Covid-19 mask is set in 250 grams of pure 18k gold and features 3608 natural black and white diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats.

According to a press release, the mask is designed to be 100 per cent wearable and "features a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask".

Yvel says the mask was commissioned by a Los Angeles-based businessman, and that "the initial order was placed as an act to help support Israeli industry as well as Yvel's 150 employees in Israel and the United States during the pandemic".

