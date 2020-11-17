World's most expensive face mask makes its debut

An Israeli jewellery company has completed the construction of what they say is the world's most expensive face mask.

Valued at $2.17 million NZD, Yvel's diamond encrusted Covid-19 mask is set in 250 grams of pure 18k gold and features 3608 natural black and white diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats.

According to a press release, the mask is designed to be 100 per cent wearable and "features a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask".