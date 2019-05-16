World's most expensive coffee sold in California for $110 a cup

TODAY |

Would you pay $110 for a cup of coffee?

A California roasting company is brewing what's said to be the world's most expensive cup of joe.

Klatch Coffee is serving its Panamanian Elida Geisha 803 coffee for a limited time at its Los Angeles and San Francisco locations.

The 803 in the name refers to the record-breaking price per pound paid for the beans at a recent auction, after winning the Best of Panama coffee competition.

Klatch was able to purchase ten out of the one hundred pounds available worldwide.

That results in only about 80 exclusive servings in the US...at $75  ($NZ110) a cup.

The beans are sealed separated in 18 gram packages and are only opened by a qualified barista after a customer orders it.

The beans can also be shipped to customers with detailed brewing instructions.

Klatch's co-owner says the coffee's taste changes as you drink it...shifting from a tea-like flavor at first to berries as it cools.

A few lucky customers got to sample a small serving of the costly caffeine at Klatch's San Francisco location.

One taster said it lived up to the hype, calling it the best coffee he's ever tasted.

Another sampler said she might be willing to splurge as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

    One customer at Klatch Coffee in San Francisco described the drink as “shockingly good”. Source: APTN
