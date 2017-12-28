World's largest amphibious aircraft completes maiden flight in China

The largest amphibious aircraft in the world has successfully completed its maiden flight in China.

The amphibious plane, meaning it can take off and land on both land and water, took off from the Chinese city of Zhuangai and landed after an hour in flight, according to state media.

The AG600 has a wingspan of 38.8 metres and is powered by four turboprop engines.

The plane is capable of carrying 50 people and can stay airbourne for a total of 12 hours.

'Its successful maiden flight makes China among the world's few countries capable of developing a large amphibious aircraft,' chief designer Huang Lingcai told Xinhuu, state media.