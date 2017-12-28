 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


World's largest amphibious aircraft completes maiden flight in China

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The largest amphibious aircraft in the world has successfully completed its maiden flight in China. 

The amphibious aircraft has a wingspan of 38.8 metres and is powered by four turboprop engines.
Source: CCTV

The amphibious plane, meaning it can take off and land on both land and water, took off from the Chinese city of Zhuangai and landed after an hour in flight, according to state media. 

The AG600 has a wingspan of 38.8 metres and is powered by four turboprop engines. 

The plane is capable of carrying 50 people and can stay airbourne for a total of 12 hours. 

'Its successful maiden flight makes China among the world's few countries capable of developing a large amphibious aircraft,' chief designer Huang Lingcai told Xinhuu, state media.

The aircraft has military applications but will be used for firefighting and marine rescue.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


2
Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

New York community offered grief counselling after woman, partner and children found dead in Boxing Day

3

Auckland teen came into contact with hundreds after mumps misdiagnosed three times

4

New Year's Eve across New Zealand: How does your region look?

00:47
5
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 