World's first virtual reality theme park set to open in China early next year

The final touches are being made to the world's first virtual reality theme park in China.

Visitors will be able to experience bungee jumping off a giant robot is amongst some of the park's virtual offerings.

Some of the attractions include roller coasters, cyberpunk castles and even a shooting game - all experienced through virtual reality.

The park, which cost almost $2 billion to build and will be based in Guiyang, one of the country's poorest regions.