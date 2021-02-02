TODAY |

World's first biofuel-powered rocket launches, with 'space Uber' aspirations

Source:  1 NEWS

Stardust 1, the world's first biofuel-powered rocket, has been launched on a brief test flight before parachuting back to Earth.

What’s fuelling it is still a secret, but it’s said to be found on farms across the globe. Source: BBC

It's the first commercial launch of a biofuel-powered rocket. And while the company behind it isn't ready to reveal its secret ingredient, it hints the fuel is made from an item found on farms across the globe, the BBC reports.

Sascha Deri - who invented the biofuel and the founder of BluShift Aerospace, which built the rocket – said they “want to be the Uber to space”.

Stardust 1 will launch satellites into space at a later date.



