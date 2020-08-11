TODAY |

World's Covid-19 cases surpass 20 million

Source:  Associated Press

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million. That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Associated Press

Health officials believe the actual number is much higher, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40 per cent of all those who are infected have no symptoms.

The US, India and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, there was one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 22.

There's been 1220 confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand since the pandemic began, but it's been 102 days without community transmission.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man in his 20s arrived from Melbourne and tested positive on day 12 of his isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

