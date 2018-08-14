 

World stock markets drop as Turkey tries to contain crisis but currency keeps falling

Associated Press
Turkey's central bank took action today to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis sparked by concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week, accelerating a months-long decline, and tumbled another 7 percent on Monday as the central bank's measures failed to restore market confidence.

Investors are worried about a confluence of factors: the country's reliance on foreign loans that may stop flowing in as interest rates rise in other economies, like the U.S.; Erdogan's insistence that the central bank not raise interest rates, as most independent analysts say it should; and a spat with the U.S. that has led to sanctions and the fear of greater isolation from longtime allies in the West.

The uncertainty pushed down world stock markets and briefly caused a sharp drop in the currencies of other emerging countries, like South Africa and India, amid concerns that investors might see similar problems in their economies.

The lira hit a record low of 7.23 per dollar late Sunday after Erdogan remained defiant in his economic policies and the standoff against the United States, a NATO ally.

"Turkey is faced with an economic siege," Erdogan said overnight, in the latest of a series of speeches. "We are taking the necessary steps against these attacks and will continue to do so."

He has threatened to seek new alliances — a veiled hint at closer ties with Russia — and warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.

Erdogan also ruled out the possibility of higher interest rates, as they can slow economic growth. But independent analysts say higher rates are needed urgently to stabilize the currency and Erdogan's hard line is one of the reasons investors are worrying.

Erdogan won a second term in office in June under a new system of government that gives him sweeping powers. He has used his new power to put pressure on the central bank to not raise rates.

Overnight, the central bank announced a series of measures to "provide all the liquidity the banks need" — but offered no hint of a rate increase.

The moves are meant to grease the financial system, ease worries about trouble at banks and keep them providing loans to people and businesses.

In times of high uncertainty, banks tend to shy away from lending to each other. A so-called credit crunch, a lack of daily liquidity, can cause a bank to collapse.

Simon Derrick, chief currency strategist at BNY Mellon, said the central bank's measures are unlikely to be enough. In the absence of a decisive rate increase, he said, "it is...hard to look at these announcements as being anything more than temporary calming measures, rather than solutions to the problems at hand."

The lira has now dropped some 45 percent this year.

Part of the concerns about Turkey are the same as other emerging markets. As interest rates rise in the U.S., investors pull their money out of countries that had enjoyed strong economic growth but are perceived as somewhat riskier.

Turkey's situation is among the most precarious among emerging markets because so much of its growth was fueled with debt in foreign currencies. That makes the currency drop so much more painful as it will increase the cost of servicing debt for Turkish companies and banks and could lead to bankruptcies.

So far, the impact on developed economies has been relatively contained. Stocks have fallen modestly in the U.S. and Europe since last week, but analysts do not see a big risk of financial turmoil. A few European banks have business there that could lead to losses, but that is not expected to pose a systemic danger to the region.

Among the most important things investors are watching out for is whether Turkey, in an effort to stymie the outflow of capital from the country, puts limits on money flows.

Berat Albayrak, Turkey's finance chief — and Erdogan's son-in-law — said Sunday that the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira. He said it had readied an "action plan," without elaborating.

The country's economic trouble has been heightened by a dispute with the U.S. that has centered on the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial for espionage and terror-related charges. The U.S. has responded by slapping financial sanctions on two ministers and later doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday that the United States would not achieve aims by exerting pressure and imposing sanctions on Turkey.

Addressing a conference in Ankara gathering Turkish ambassadors, he called on Washington to "remain loyal to ties based on traditional friendship and NATO alliance" with Turkey.

Meanwhile, Turkey moved to take legal action against hundreds of social media accounts it accused of provoking the lira's plunge.
The Interior Ministry said it initiated legal investigations against 346 social media accounts "which posted content provoking the dollar exchange rate."

It did not provide information on the accounts but said they aimed to "manipulate the dollar rate and form negative perceptions" concerning the Turkish economy.

The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's office announced it had begun investigating "those who had taken actions which threatened economic stability." The Capital Markets Board of Turkey issued a similar warning to those who spread "lies, false or misleading information, news or analysis."

A restaurant worker stands by a board with foreign currency exchange rates outside a currency exchange shop in Istanbul, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Turkey's central bank announced a series of measures on Monday to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis. The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week and tumbled another 7 percent on Monday as the central bank's measures failed to restore investor confidence. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
A restaurant worker stands by a board with foreign currency exchange rates outside a currency exchange shop in Istanbul. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
This story was first published on Monday August 13.

The Densley family. Source: Facebook

A Melbourne couple have been facing an online backlash for choosing to genetically engineer their unborn baby so it's a perfect genetic match for their sick son.

David and Olivia Densley are the parents of five children, with Ms Densley currently pregnant with their sixth.

Two of their children, Fletcher and Cooper, have been diagnosed with Wiscott Aldrich Syndrome, a fatal genetic illness that turns off the body's immune system and reduces its ability to form blood clots, News.com.au reports.

The children need a bone marrow transplant if they're are to survive the illness. Cooper has already had this treatment from his younger brother Jackson who is an exact genetic match.

Now, the sixth child currently being carried by Ms Densley has been genetically engineered so it can provide bone marrow transplants for Fletcher.

The incredible tale has been likened to Jodi Picoult's best-selling novel My Sister's Keeper, which chronicles a similar story of genetic engineering a baby for a siblings survival.

The Australian family appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes last night to give their side of the story.

"We can positively say to this child, yes, we did have you for some of your bone marrow, but it's a good thing because we knew you were going to be OK," Ms Densley said.

Comments made on the Densely family's story, posted to 60 Minutes Facebook page, have been critical of them.

"That baby is going to grow up and be so confused. Only here just to be spare parts for her brother. So selfish," one person wrote.

Others said: "I'm sorry, but how incredibly selfish of these people" and "this is actually really messed up. Children are not body parts."

Mr Densley addressed the backlash they have received for the decision.

"Olivia’s a bit more sensitive to what other people think and say but I don’t really care, I’ll just live my life and you live yours,’" Mr Densley said. "That’s the decision we’ve made."

1 NEWS
House prices in Sydney and Melbourne are slumping, and some economists have said the same could happen in New Zealand. But Jacinda Ardern says she's confident we aren't on the same path as Australia.

"That’s certainly not what it looks like we’re experiencing now here in New Zealand," the Prime Minister told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today.

"If you look to Auckland, there is a cooling there (but) that doesn’t mean that properties are losing their value. It just means that essentially they’re not escalating at the rate we’ve seen in the past."

House prices across Australia have dropped for the first time in six years, dragged down, economists there say, by big drops in the nation's two biggest cities. Sydney housing prices have plummeted by about 5 per cent.

But KiwiBuild could make the difference for New Zealand, Ms Ardern suggested.

"First homebuyers are looking for a particular kind of house…but those affordable homes aren’t being built," she said. 'They make a very small percentage of our new builds, which is why we’ve developed KiwiBuild.

"It’s about bringing in supply to the end of the market where we just don’t have it. That allows us to retain the value of our existing homes, whilst we also stop seeing that massive escalation on price."

But the plan isn’t fool proof, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has suggested. Like Sydney and Melbourne, Auckland home prices have benefited from global investment trends in recent years, he told Q+A on Sunday.

"You could see a similar fall – that's not in our projections, but it's in the realm of possibility," he said. "Likewise, you could see a rise."

In a forecast last week, the Reserve Bank predicted house prices across the country to stay positive at around two to three per cent per year for the next few years. But even if that prediction doesn’t materialise, it’s a far cry from a "housing market crisis", Mr Orr said.

Ms Ardern declined to say today whether the Government would consider easing the loan-to-value ratio if growth in housing did go into the negative territory, deferring the decision to the Reserve Bank. But she did point to KiwiBuild’s recent announcement that it would accept 10 per cent deposits.

"And that’s of course because these are new builds – adding to supply rather than putting pressure on the housing market, which is what the Reserve Bank was trying to address," she said.

While business confidence is currently low, Ardern said she remains upbeat that our nation’s surplus, the low unemployment rate and Government keeping the debt down will eventually sway the sector.

And the Government also is formulating plans to respond to specific business challenges like the skills gap and productivity, she said, adding that we can’t stay with the status quo.

"I don’t think New Zealand wants an economy that’s built solely on housing speculation and migration," she said. "Those are not good, solid foundations.

"Our future lies in being innovated, being more productive, making sure we add value to our exports and have export-led growth. That’s a solid, resilient economy, and that’s what we as a government are working towards."

The PM touted KiwiBuild as increasing supply while keeping existing home prices steady. Source: Breakfast
