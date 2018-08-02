 

World’s largest ship-lift hoists 3000-tonne ship up almost 40 storeys in 10 minutes

Associated Press
World
The remarkable piece of equipment is located on the Three Gorges section of China's Yangtze River.
Associated Press
World
The Associated Press has obtained video footage from one of the passengers on board the Aeromexico plane showing the moment it smashed belly-down onto a field near the runway shortly after it had taken off in Durango.

Ramin Parsa, a 32-year-old immigrant from Iran who shot the footage, managed to exit the crashed plane over the right wing which he said was on the ground.

Authorities in Mexico said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed moments after takeoff in Durango, sending plumes of black and grey smoke into the sky.

Rescuers took 49 people to hospitals; most of them had minor injuries.

A passenger on the doomed Aeromexico jet was filming as it smashed belly-down onto a field near the runway in Durango.
World
Associated Press
World
A man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, authorities said today.

Joseph James Pappas, 62, should be considered armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference today.

"There was a lot of planning that went into this. There was a lot of planning and, sadly, some skill," Acevedo said of the July 20 attack on Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Hausknecht was gunned down while riding his bike to work at Houston Methodist Hospital, which is part of the busy Texas Medical Center.

Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

A tip on Wednesday led police to suspect Pappas, the chief said, though he didn't elaborate as to the nature of the tip.

Acevedo said Pappas hadn't been seen in 36 to 48 hours.

He said the last anyone had heard from Pappas was in a Wednesday text message in which Pappas wrote that he was going to kill himself.

Acevedo said police searched his home today and found evidence that ties Pappas to the killing, but he declined to elaborate as to the nature of the evidence.

The chief said Pappas is white and very fit, and that he's likely getting around on his 10-speed bicycle, which he rides "extensively and almost exclusively."

Friends and family have described Hausknecht as a humble and generous man who was adored by his patients, volunteered in his community and cared about the environment.

Hausknecht was also an avid cyclist and rode his bike to work each morning, as he lived less than 3.2 kilometers from his office.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas.
World
