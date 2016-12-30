World’s highest bridge opens in China

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Sunshine and rain are on their way for New Year's Eve.
The tweet shows a photo of a duckling with the word LAME, supposedly referencing Obama's period in office.
The tennis superstar confirmed the news through her social media channels.
From dildos being thrown at MPs to Pastafarian weddings and stranded cows, 2016 provided some wacky news stories.
The storms caused flash flooding on Melbourne roads resulting in a number of people being rescued from their cars.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More