 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


World powers gang-up against Trump, unanimously supporting Paris climate agreement

share

Source:

Associated Press

World powers lined up against US President Donald Trump on climate change, reaffirming their support for international efforts to fight global warming.

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is at left, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit.

Source: Associated Press

The Group of 20 summit that ended today in Hamburg also showed the tensions on trade, as the US administration and international partners forged a deal that endorsed open markets but acknowledged countries had a right to put up barriers to block unfair practices

The summit's final statement made clear that the other countries and the European Union unanimously supported the Paris climate agreement rejected by Trump. They called the deal to reduce greenhouse gases "irreversible" and vowed to implement it "swiftly" and without exception.

The other countries, from European powers such as Germany to emerging ones such as China and energy producers such as Saudi Arabia, merely "took note" of the US position, which was boxed off in a separate paragraph that the summit host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, made clear applied only to the United States.

She said the US position was "regrettable" but that the summit had achieved "good results in some areas," and cited a hard-won agreement on trade that included Trump and the United States but did not erase the differences over the issue. She said the talks had been at times "difficult."

On trade, the talks preserved the G-20's condemnation of protectionism, a statement that has been a hallmark of the group's efforts to combat the global financial crisis and the aftereffects of the Great Recession.

The group added new elements, however: an acknowledgment that trade must be "reciprocal and mutually advantageous" and that countries could use "legitimate trade defense instruments" if they are being taken advantage of.

That echoes concerns raised by Trump, who was attending his first G-20. He has said trade must be fair as well as open and must benefit American companies and workers. He has focused on trade relationships where other countries run large surpluses with the US, meaning they sell more to U.S. consumers than they buy from American companies.

That's in contrast to the approach favored by Merkel and the EU, who stress multilateral trade frameworks such as the World Trade Organisation.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the US and the European Union.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
The All Blacks coach went on to say the hooker's absence was no excuse for the drawn series against Lions.

'Sorry for being silly there' - Shag falls on his sword after silly response to a reporter's question on Dane Coles

00:19
2
The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.

All Blacks and Lions draw in thrilling stalemate to share the series spoils

00:19
3
The Lions' coach showed he can take a joke with this post-match gem.

Watch: Warren Gatland hilariously mocks himself by wearing clown nose to press conference

00:30
4
The All Blacks coach stated that the game’s laws need to be clarified.

'That's not the refs fault, that's the rulebook' – slapstick Steve Hansen bemoans inconsistent rugby rulings

00:37
5
Referee Romain Poite made a number of questionable decisions in the 15-all stalemate.

'Take the good with the bad' – Steve Hansen refuses to blame ref after Lions draw

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ