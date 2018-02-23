 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


World leaders urge Syria cease-fire as fighting escalates

share

Source:

Associated Press

World leaders called today for an urgent cease-fire in Syria as government forces pounded the opposition-controlled eastern suburbs of the capital in a crushing campaign that has left hundreds of people dead in recent days.

Government forces continue to bombard rebel held Ghouta.
Source: BBC

The U.N. Security Council heard a briefing from UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock on what he called "the humanitarian disaster unfolding before our eyes" in the rebel-held suburbs known as eastern Ghouta.

Sweden and Kuwait were seeking a vote on a resolution ordering a 30-day cease-fire to allow relief agencies to deliver aid and evacuate the critically sick and wounded from besieged areas to receive medical care.

But Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, who called today's meeting, put forward last-minute amendments, saying the proposed resolution was "simply unrealistic."

He also accused global media outlets of a massive disinformation campaign that ignored what he claimed were thousands of fighters, including al-Qaida-linked militants, that were shelling Damascus from eastern Ghouta and taking refuge in hospitals and schools.

Council members said they needed to study the Russian proposals.

"We will try and find a way forward that works for everyone," Sweden's UN Ambassador Olof Skoog told reporters, adding that a vote was likely on Friday.

In eastern Ghouta, medical workers said they hadn't been able to see their families for days as they worked round the clock at hospitals that have been moved underground to protect them from bombing, while their spouses and children stay in shelters.

"You can't be above ground for even 15 minutes," said a nurse in the town of Kafr Batna, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect the identity of family members still living in government areas.

"At any moment I expect to have to treat my relatives for wounds," he said. 

Four rescue workers of the organization, also known as the White Helmets, have been killed since Sunday, Mahmoud said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said 400 people, including dozens of children, have been killed since Sunday.

Related

Middle East

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:56
1
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

12:21
2
Judith Collins on why she wants National's top spot.

Opinion: Judith Collins 'will almost certainly be spared' joy of leading National Party with vote just days away

01:38
3
The fund came out of the coalition agreement between Labour and NZ First.

Government's $1 billion regional growth fund: First recipients announced, so who gets what?

02:06
4
Raymond Stirling's family are desperate to find him.

Body confirmed to be that of missing Hamilton man Raymond Stirling

5
Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

Live stream: Major investment in the regions, including tourism and rail, announced by Government


12:21
Judith Collins on why she wants National's top spot.

Opinion: Judith Collins 'will almost certainly be spared' joy of leading National Party with vote just days away

Collins is prone to serious lapses of judgment. For someone of such intelligence, this character failing is inexplicable, writes John Armstrong.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

Live stream: Major investment in the regions, including tourism and rail, announced by Government

Regional Economic development minister Shane Jones gives details about what various regions will receive.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 