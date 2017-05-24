 

World leaders stand in solidarity with UK after Manchester terror attack

BBC

Leaders have given messages of support to Britain and Trump has labelled the suicide bomber an "evil loser"
01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

LIVE: British PM Theresa May raises terror level to critical, 120 now reported injured

This undated photo obtained by the Press Association on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, of Saffie Roussos, one of the victims of an attack at Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, which left more than a dozen dead on Monday. A suicide bomber blew himself up as concert-goers left a show by the American singer Ariana Grande. (PA via AP)

Eight-year-old 'beautiful little girl' among the victims of Manchester attack


02:04
Dixon's preparations for the Indy500 have taken a turn for the dramatic in Indianapolis.

'It was definitely shocking' - mixed emotions for Kiwi driver Scott Dixon after armed robbery


00:14
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

00:30
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

02:02
Meanwhile, plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling plant have been revealed to 1 NEWS.

Environment Canterbury concerned after plans for new water bottling plant emerge

ECAN says it's concerned about the effect of the potential water take.

00:21
Accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Queen reflected on the terrible bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.

The Queen holds moment of silence for Manchester concert bomb victims

Prince Philip, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also paid tribute to the 22 people killed.

01:23
The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22.

00:40
The US President paid his respects to the victims, before lashing out at those responsible.

Video: Donald Trump calls Manchester suicide bomber 'evil loser'

Trump says the attack, which killed at least 22 and injured dozens more, preyed on "innocent children".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
