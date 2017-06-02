World leaders slam Trump's Paris climate decision as 'extremely regrettable'

Many nations have pledged to ramp up their efforts to curb global warming following President Donald Trumps decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

Some allies pointedly refrained from criticism, however, and Russian President Vladimir Putin even joked that Mr Trump's move made him a convenient scapegoat for any bad weather.

While Mr Trump argued the landmark 2015 accord hurts US jobs and business, others took a more global view.

The French president's call to #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain went viral online, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it's time to look ahead.

"This decision can't and won't stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet," she said.

"On the contrary. We in Germany, Europe and the world will combine our forces more resolutely than ever to address and successfully tackle challenges for humanity such as climate change."

Ms Merkel, whose country hosts this year's international climate summit, called Mr Trump's decision "extremely regrettable, and that's putting it very mildly."

Greenpeace activists projected Trump's silhouette onto the side of the US Embassy in Berlin along with the words "#TotalLoser, so sad!"

In what could herald a tilt away from trans-Atlantic ties, European and Chinese officials joined to affirm their commitment to the Paris agreement, widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together almost all countries under a common goal.

European Council chief Donald Tusk, after meeting with visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels, said the EU and China "are convinced that yesterday's decision by the United States to leave the Paris agreement is a big mistake."

Mr Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favourable terms, but the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that the agreement cannot be renegotiated.

South Africa called the U.S. pullout "an abdication of global responsibility. It said the U.S. has a "moral obligation" to support poorer countries in the effort against climate change.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox said on Twitter that Mr Trump is "declaring war on the planet itself."