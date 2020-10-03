World leaders send supportive messages to US President, First Lady amid Covid-19 battle

World leaders have been quick to offer supportive messages to Donald Trump and his wife, now quarantining after a positive coronavirus test.

After fighting the virus himself, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to send his sentiments.

“Obviously I think we want to send our best wishes to the president and the first lady and I’ve done that this morning as you can imagine – and I’m sure they’ll both stage a very strong recovery,” Johnson said.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un also sent a message of sympathy according to North Korean state news, saying he “sincerely hoped they would be recovered as soon as possible”.

New Zealand’s political leaders too extended their well wishes.

“We've seen many world leaders now with Covid-19 and we know I stand with others wishing all the best because obviously globally this is a virus that has had a devastating impact,” Jacinda Arden said today.

The Prime Minister asked representatives at our embassy to pass on a message wishing the US President a speedy recovery on behalf of New Zealand.

National leader Judith Collins also joined in with her support.

“Shows you anybody can get it but it also shows again that it’s a highly contagious virus, I'm sure he's getting the best treatment,” she said.

Political experts here say contracting the virus could work either for or against Trump in the upcoming US election.