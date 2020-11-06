World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris after 'momentous victory'

As news broke of Joe Biden's triumph over Donald Trump in the United States presidential election, well wishes from other world leaders flooded in.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks alongside vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Source: Associated Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared he was looking forward to working with the president elect and his vice-president Kamala Harris while highlighting the close ties between both nations.

"Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," he wrote on Twitter.

"Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that's unique on the world stage. I'm really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."

Labelling the United States as their "most important ally," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the pair, noting the "historic achievement" made by Harris as the first women to be elected as US vice president.

Johnson says he looks forward to future talks with the US on key issues such as climate change and trade, which are "shared priorities" for both leaders.

While Micheál Martin, the Prime Minister of Ireland, noted Biden's Irish history when sharing his remarks on social media.

"I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA, Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead," he shared on Twitter.

"I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!"

In a separate post, Martin also shared his best wishes for Harris, "recognising the huge significance of her election for so many people."

Former US Presidents were also quick to share their messages of congratulations for the pair, with Barack Obama stating he "could not be prouder".

"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support," he shared in a statement.

Bill Clinton also congratulated the pair on their "momentous victory" while former first lady and Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton labelled it as a "new page for America".