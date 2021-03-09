TODAY |

World Health Organization discourages vaccine passports, citing jab inequality

Source:  Associated Press

A senior World Health Organization official said that so-called vaccine passports for Covid-19 should not be used for international travel because of numerous concerns, including ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not easily available globally.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan said countries shouldn’t introduce them while there’s inequity in supply globally. Source: Associated Press

At a press briefing, WHO emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan said there are “real practical and ethical considerations” for countries considering using vaccine certification as a condition for travel, adding the UN health agency advises against it for now.

“Vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis,” Ryan said.

WHO has previously noted that it’s still unknown how long immunity lasts from the numerous licensed Covid-19 vaccines and that data are still being collected.

Ryan also noted the strategy might be unfair to people who cannot be vaccinated for certain reasons and that requiring vaccine passports might allow “inequity and unfairness [to] be further branded into the system.”

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Police name man found dead in burning car in Auckland
2
New photo shows pregnant Meghan Markle with husband and young son
3
More Kiwis voted for cannabis legalisation than for National, MP Chlöe Swarbrick says in renewed push for reform
4
Queen, Prince Philip didn't make skin colour comment about baby Archie — Prince Harry
5
Meghan Markle did talk about tumultuous relationship father in Oprah interview, new footage reveals
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:50

Jury selection halted for trial of ex-cop charged with George Floyd's death

02:25

Indonesia considering travel corridor to boost struggling Bali tourism industry
03:56

Auckland families surprised with goodies to relieve some of the pressure from lockdown
00:28

Cannabis decriminalisation favoured by majority of National, ACT, Labour and Greens supporters, poll finds