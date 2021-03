World Health Organization discourages vaccine passports, citing jab inequality

A senior World Health Organization official said that so-called vaccine passports for Covid-19 should not be used for international travel because of numerous concerns, including ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not easily available globally.

At a press briefing, WHO emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan said there are “real practical and ethical considerations” for countries considering using vaccine certification as a condition for travel, adding the UN health agency advises against it for now.

“Vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis,” Ryan said.

WHO has previously noted that it’s still unknown how long immunity lasts from the numerous licensed Covid-19 vaccines and that data are still being collected.