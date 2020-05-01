TODAY |

World Health Organisation shoots down Trump's claim Covid-19 was engineered

Source:  Associated Press

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation (WHO) reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is “natural in origin”.

President Donald Trump during a meeting about the coronavirus response Source: Associated Press

Dr Michael Ryan responded to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he'd seen information that the virus may have emerged from a virology institute in China.

WHO teams have listened “again and again” to many scientists who have looked at the gene sequences and the virus, “and we are assured that this virus is natural in origin,” he explains. 

Dr Ryan said it was important to establish the natural host of the virus, which could help pave the way for a better understanding of it and ways to prevent and respond to future outbreaks.

Yesterday, Trump suggested he was confident that China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology was at the origin of the coronavirus, before again criticising WHO’s early response to the outbreak.

READ MORE
Donald Trump fires another shot at WHO, calling it a 'pipe organ for China'

Most scientists believe the virus emerged at a market in the Chinese city, linked to an animal that has not yet been identified.

The WHO’s Emergency Committee on the Covid-19 outbreak recommended that the outbreak remain an international public health emergency, its highest level of alert.

