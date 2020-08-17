World Health Organisation has goal of ending Covid-19 pandemic within two years

World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the goal is to end the Covid-19 pandemic within two years of its first emergence in China late last year.

Source: Breakfast

His comments come as South Korea has seen a surge in cases. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 332 new cases in the ninth straight day of triple-digit increases.

The national caseload is now at 17,002, including 309 deaths.

South Korea is banning large gatherings, shutting nightspots and churches and removing fans from professional sports in restrictions announced today as it battles the spread of the coronavirus.

While most of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of the viral surge in recent weeks, infections were also reported in practically every major city and town, raising concerns that transmissions are slipping out of control.

The government has already imposed elevated social distancing measures in Seoul this week after it resisted them for months out of economic concerns.

As of yesterday, more than 700 infections have been linked to a Seoul church led by a vocal critic of the country’s president. Sarang Jeil Church pastor Jun Kwang-hun was hospitalised with Covid-19 on Monday after participating in an anti-government protest last week where he shared a microphone on stage with other activists.

Speaking in Geneva today, Mr Ghebreyesus said the Spanish flu of 1918 took two years to overcome, the BBC reports.

But he said that current advances in technology could enable the world to halt the virus "in a shorter time".

"Of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading," he said.

"But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it, and the knowledge to stop it," he noted, stressing the importance of "national unity, global solidarity".