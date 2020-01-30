World Health Organisation expresses 'great concern' as coronavirus death toll reaches 170

World health officials expressed “great concern” today that a dangerous new virus is starting to spread between people outside of China, a troubling development as China and the world frantically work to contain the outbreak.

For a second day, the number of infections grew dramatically.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. Today, the number of cases jumped to 7711 surpassing the 5327 people diagnosed with SARS.

The death toll, which rose to 170 today, is still less than half the number who died in China from SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Scientists say there are many questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how easily it spreads and how severe it is.

In a report published today, Chinese researchers suggested that person-to-person spread among close contacts occurred as early as mid-December.

Based on the first 425 confirmed cases, the researchers estimate that each infection led to 2.2 others on average.

Source: 1 NEWS

That’s a bit more than ordinary flu but far less than some other respiratory diseases such as whooping cough and tuberculosis. The rate for SARS, a cousin to this new virus, was estimated to be 3.

“Considerable efforts” will be needed to control the spread if this ratio holds up elsewhere, researchers wrote in the report, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More than half of the cases in which symptoms began before Jan. 1 were tied to a seafood market, but only 8% of cases after that have been, researchers found. They reported the average incubation period was five days.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation's emergencies chief said the few cases of human-to-human spread of the virus outside China — in Japan, Germany, Canada and Vietnam — were of “great concern” and were part of the reason the UN health agency’s director-general was reconvening a committee of experts tomorrow to assess whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.

Dr. Michael Ryan spoke at a news conference in Geneva after returning from a trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior government leaders.