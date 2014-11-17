 

World first treatment for premature babies developed by Australian researchers

AAP
Australian researchers have developed a world-first treatment for premature babies suffering underdeveloped lungs using cells from a human placenta.

The treatment follows 10 years of research through the Hudson Institute and Monash University, with the successful trial conducted on six babies at Melbourne's Monash Children's Hospital, The Herald Sun reports.

The babies received the treatment about three months after they were born between 24 and 28 weeks gestation, with a second trial due later in the year offering hope for families across the globe.

Premature baby's foot
1 NEWS
Justice Minister Andrew Little has given a first-hand account of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that killed 39 people in Lombok, Indonesia overnight, saying his former experience of New Zealand quakes helped him stay calm.

Mr Little is on the Balinese island for a counter-terrorism meeting with other politicians from around the world, when the quake struck at 11.46pm yesterday.

The Justice Minister was situated on the top story of a building when the shaking started.

"I think for a lot of people, in particular some of the other delegates there at the conference, they hadn't experienced an earthquake before and it was pretty terrifying and because we were at the top of the building it was shaking a lot, a lot of things falling over," he told RNZ's Morning Report.

"People fell to the ground ... And then there was a massive power outage, went dark and then the power came back on within a few seconds.

"The lower floors we went down there was more damage visible [there] than at the top [floors]."

Mr Little said he knew what was happening when the shaking started, but many others in attendance didn't: "I've been through enough earthquakes before, I've been in the Canterbury earthquakes in 2011, so I knew a violent shake when it was happening."

He also described the process of evacuating the building, and the immediate destruction he witnessed. 

"The only damage we saw in the hotel building was as we went down the staircase on the lower floors, certainly some of the plaster work had come apart, some of the beams were cracked and when we got out on the street frontage, there was quite bit of things that had fallen off the building," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said there are nine New Zealanders registered as bing on the island of Lombok.

Across the entire country of Bali, there are 447 Kiwi registered as being there.

The Justice Minister experienced this morning's 7.0 magnitude quake in Lombok - where he is for a conference. Source: Reuters
1 NEWS
An Australian reporter in Bali during last night's magnitude 6.9 earthquake centred on the neighbouring island of Lombok says people fled into the streets as the shaking started.

Renae Henry, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast from Denpasar, said she and her housemates immediately ran out of their home for fear of it collapsing on them.

Pool water could be seen "sloshing from side to side" and "the earth shook underneath us for a good minute".

Children were crying and women were calling out in prayer, Henry said.

The quake struck Lombok and was strongly felt in neighbouring Bali. Source: Eric Harden Lachica/Facebook

"People were running from restaurants out on to the street," she said - "it was a scary sort of a situation".

Henry said damage in Denpasar seems to have been fairly minimal, although some panels had fallen at the airport.

Flights into and out of Bali are not affected at this stage, but she said she had anecdotally heard some people were planning on cancelling their trips to Bali due to the quake.

"There's some very shaken up tourists," Henry said.

Channel Nine's Renae Henry was in the tourism hub and says people ran on to the streets as the 6.9 quake hit. Source: Breakfast
