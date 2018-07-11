World Cup final attendance not possible for rescued Thai boys in fragile health - doctors

 

The grand feel-good invitation from FIFA to the 12 Thai boys to attend Monday's World Cup Final, if rescued in time, appears unlikely to happen with most boys in a fragile physical state.

Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.
Source: Associated Press

On July 6, The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, wrote a letter to the president of the Football Association of Thailand outlining his concerns for the boys and making a gracious offer.

"If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests," Infantino wrote.

However, despite the last of the 12 trapped boys and their football coach being freed from the Chiang Rai cave network overnight, doctors treating the boys in hospital said such a cross continent journey so soon was not feasible.

Prior to their World Cup quarter-final clash, English and Swedish soccer players sent messages of hope to the 12 boys after a rescuer filmed one of the boys wearing an England jersey.

England defender John Stones says "we're hoping and wishing that they get out safe and sound."

He added that "everyone, their friends and families, all of the boys (here), all the England squad, all our thoughts are with them."

Sebastian Larsson, on the Swedish team that faces England in a quarterfinals match Saturday, also hoped for good news, saying "all you can do in any situation like that is just pray for them."

news

