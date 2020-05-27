TODAY |

World could know within weeks if a coronavirus vaccine is imminent as Australian clinical trials come to an end

The world could know within weeks if a coronavirus vaccine is imminent.

Chief Medical Officer of Australia Brendan Murphy says the first results from the clinical trials of several different candidates should be known by late July.

"That would be a good time for us to tell whether any of the candidate molecules are looking promising," he told reporters in Canberra today.

The Australian government examining the country's capacity to manufacture vaccines if a working one is found.

At the moment, it would be able to make some of those being trialled but not others, Professor Murphy said today.

Back home, Malaghan Institute’s professor Graham Le Gros is confident the Government’s $37 million vaccine package will mean a vaccine will be discovered in our own backyard.

“With this strategy, we can do it. And in fact, we don’t just do it, we can do it really well.”

But Dr Le Gros predicted it’ll be at least two years until a vaccine is ready to be rolled out.

“It just takes time to test it on people. Test it to see if it produces long-term, protected immunity. We need to know if it can protect people for a decent amount of time.

"You can’t actually have people breaking out in boils six months down the track - it’s too late. You’ve vaccinated five million people.”

