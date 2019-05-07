World congratulates Duke and Duchess of Sussex on arrival of their first baby

Congratulations have poured in from around the world after the arrival of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's royal baby boy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the birth is an "incredibly exciting time."

Ms Ardern said in a release she wished the royal family all the best and hoped to see the whole family in New Zealand at some point.

Michelle Obama has also congratulated the newest parents in Britain's royal family on the birth of their first child.

The former US first lady tweeted today: "Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both you."

She wrote that she and former President Barack Obama "can't wait to meet" the baby.

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle told The Sun newspaper he hopes the baby will "serve the Crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honour."

He also offered congratulations to the infant's father, Prince Harry.