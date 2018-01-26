World closer to symbolic point of annihilation as Doomsday Clock ticks closer to midnight

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its "Doomsday Clock" ahead by 30 seconds.

The organisation says the clock is now at the closer to symbolic point of annihilation than it has been since 1953 at the height of the Cold War.

"To call the world's nuclear situation dire is to understate the danger, and its immediacy," said Rachel Bronson, the president and CEO of the organisation.

The decision that was announced today to move the Doomsday Clock to two minutes before midnight was made by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' Science and Security Board in consultation with the its Board of Sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel Laureates.

The organisation cited increasing nuclear risks and climate dangers, saying in a statement "North Korea's nuclear weapons program appeared to make remarkable progress in 2017, increasing risks for itself, other countries in the region, and the United States."

It also said that heated rhetoric and provocative actions by the US and North Korea have increased the possibility of nuclear war by accident or miscalculation.

"If governments are not acting to protect you as they should, you need to take the lead," said Lawrence Krass, the chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board of Sponsors.