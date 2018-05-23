TODAY |

World Bank approves first $3.2 billion for poor countries battling coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

The World Bank today approved its first funds to help some of the globe's poorer countries combat the coronavirus outbreak.

An Indian boys wears a mask as a precautionary measure against the Nipah virus in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Source: Associated Press

It approved total aid of NZ$3.2 billion for 25 countries. The largest amount of assistance was NZ$1.69 billion for India followed by NZ$338 million for Pakistan, NZ$218 million for Sri Lanka, NZ$169 million for Afghanistan and NZ$140 million for Ethiopia.

World Bank President David Malpass predicted the bank could provide up to NZ$270 billion in assistance over the next 15 months.

World Bank officials said the emergency resources would include money to purchase critical medical supplies such as masks and ventilators, with the World Bank lending its procurement expertise to help obtain these supplies on global markets.

The approval of the first round of support for 25 countries will be followed quickly with aid to another 40 countries, officials said.

In addition to the support effort, Malpass said he and Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, are lobbying the Group of 20 major industrial countries to support instituting a 14-month pause in requiring the poorest countries to make debt repayments.

Malpass said that would free up about NZ$24 billion over the next year that the countries would be able to use to fight the coronavirus.

He said the proposal was discussed at last week’s conference call with President Donald Trump and other G-20 leaders.

Malpass said he hoped it would receive approval when the World Bank’s policy panel, the Development Committee, holds a virtual meeting on April 17.

