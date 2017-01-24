 

Workers pulling sickies after Australia Day to cost employers $65 million

Australians taking a sickie on Friday to get a four-day weekend will cost employers more than $65 million, Business SA says.

Chief executive Nigel McBride says an estimated 180,000 Australians will take sick leave on the day after Australia Day.

He says those people who want the day off should do the right thing and take annual leave instead.

"Misusing sick leave undermines trust in the workplace, puts extra strain on colleagues doing the right thing and leaves people short of sick leave when they legitimately need it," he said.

"If someone is unexpectedly absent their manager or colleagues need to pick up the extra workload, which places a burden on people who are busy doing their own job."

Mr McBride said the issue of people taking sickies was not limited to Australia Day and would raise its head again in April with Anzac Day falling on a Tuesday this year.

