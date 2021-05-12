Workers lured to US from India paid $1.60 per hour for years to build Hindu temple, lawsuit claims

FBI agents were at a large Hindu temple in New Jersey today as a new lawsuit claimed it was built by workers from marginalised communities in India who were lured to the US and forced to work long hours for just a few dollars per day.

A view of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville Township, N.J. Source: Associated Press

The lawsuit accuses the leaders of the Hindu organisation known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, of human trafficking and wage law violations.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents were at the temple on “court-authorised law enforcement activity,” but wouldn't elaborate. One of the attorneys who filed the suit said some workers had been removed from the site.

The lawsuit says more than 200 workers — many or all of whom don't speak English — were coerced into signing employment agreements in India.

They travelled to New Jersey under R-1 visas, which are meant for “those who minister, or work in religious vocations or occupations,” according to the lawsuit.

When they arrived, the lawsuit says, their passports were taken away and they were forced to work at the temple from 6:30am to 7:30 pm with few days off, for about NZ$622 per month a rate that the suit said came out to around NZ$1.66 per hour.

Of that, the workers allegedly only received NZ$60 in cash per month, with the rest deposited into their accounts in India.

According to the lawsuit, the exploited workers were Dalits — members of the lowest step of South Asia's caste hierarchy.

An attorney representing several of the workers, Daniel Werner, called it “shocking that this happens in our backyard.”

“It is even more disturbing that it has gone on for years in New Jersey behind the temple’s walls,” Werner, of Decatur, Georgia, said today outside the gates of the complex. He said some workers were on the site for a year, two years or even longer, and were not allowed to leave unless accompanied by somebody from BAPS.

BAPS CEO Kanu Patel, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, told The New York Times, “I respectfully disagree with the wage claim.”

A spokesperson for the organisation, Matthew Frankel, told The Associated Press that BAPS was first made aware of the accusations early Tuesday morning.

“We are taking them very seriously and thoroughly reviewing the issues raised,” he said.

The ornate temple, known as a mandir, is made of Italian and Indian marble, and sits on 162 acres (65 hectares) in Robbinsville, outside Trenton.

The lawsuit said workers lived in a fenced-in compound where their movements were monitored by cameras and guards. They were told that if they left, police would arrest them because they didn't have their passports, the suit said.

The lawsuit names Patel and several individuals described as having supervised the workers. It seeks unpaid wages and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

D.B. Sagar, president of the Washington-based International Commission for Dalit Rights, told The Associated Press that Dalits are an easy target for exploitation because they’re the poorest people in India.