Workers barricade inside rooms after 911 call prompts armed response at Ubisoft game developer

Dozens of employees at major game developer Ubisoft's Canada office barricaded themselves in rooms and on the roof after a 911 call prompted an armed police response today.

Police were called to the location by a 911 caller about 1.30pm local time (8.30am NZT), with early reports alleging a hostage situation was underway - those claims have not been confirmed.

QMI Agency, Journal de Montreal and CBC reported a heavy armed police presence at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur, in the Mile-End district.

Montreal Police said they have not identified any threat inside the building, and there are no reports of injuries.

Employees were being evacuated from the building.

It's possible the 911 call was a hoax - the practice of "swatting" is a criminal offence where a caller encourages a large emergency response at an address by alleging serious criminal activity there, such as hostage situations or active shooters.