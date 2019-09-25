Worker crushed to death by shipping container at Sydney port

A man has been crushed to death by a shipping container at Port Botany - the latest in a spate of workplace fatalities in Sydney.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said paramedics were being given counselling, and a chaplain was comforting workers and witnesses, after what he described as a "traumatic" incident this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the site just before 10.30am, but the worker, believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene.

"CPR was given by by-standers, this was taken over by specialist paramedics, but unfortunately the patient could not be revived," Inspector Hull said.

SafeWork is investigating the accident.

The man is the fifth worker to have been killed in Sydney in the past five weeks.

On September 11, a 30-year-old worker died after his head became trapped in machinery at a St Marys pallet factory, while a 40-year-old man died on September 7 when he was sucked into a woodchipper in Lindfield.