 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Woolworths Australia's ban on single-use plastic bags comes into force

share

Source:

AAP

Woolworths has bid farewell to single-use plastic bags under a new ban across the retail giant's stores

The move is a first step towards an outright ban on single-use plastic bags.

Source: 1 NEWS

From today, shoppers must bring along re-usable bags or buy them at the retailer's supermarkets, BWS, Metro and petrol outlets.

"This is a landmark day for us, not just as a business, but for our customers and communities, to help support a greener future for Australia," chief executive Brad Banducci said on Wednesday.

"We are proud to say that from now on, single-use plastic bags are gone from our stores, for good."

Mr Banducci acknowledged it could take shoppers a while to adjust to the ban.

"Putting 'reusable bags' at the top of your shopping list, keeping a couple in the car or leaving a post-it note on the fridge are some simple tricks that could work as a reminder," he said.

Woolworths and Coles last July joined a push to rid Australia of disposable plastic bags and set a deadline of June 30, 2018 for their stores to stop offering them to shoppers.

Woolies, which has provided more than 3.2 billion plastic bags a year to shoppers, later brought forward that deadline to June 20.

Green groups have welcomed the bans being introduced by Coles and Woolworths.

Similar bans in Britain and Ireland have helped reduce plastic bag usage by up to 85 per cent.

Woolworths and Coles have also recently announced plans to slash the amount of plastic wrapping on fresh fruit and vegetables in response to demand from shoppers.

Related

Environment

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:54
1
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

02:33
2
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

02:58
3
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

4
Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

5

Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward


Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

The exploitation was hidden under the guise of providing WWOOFing experience.


President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council as ambassador labels it 'an organisation not worthy of its name'

Ambassador Nikki Haley accuses the council of having "chronic bias against Israel".


00:49
Forward Joseph Tapine says that the team are acclimatising well in the USA.

Watch: Focused Kiwis pump some serious iron in the gym as Denver Test against England looms

Forward Joseph Tapine says that the team are acclimatising well in US.

Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward

'What kind of people take P into a children's ward in a hospital?' her partner asks.

00:14
England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.

Watch: The moment England score most runs ever in ODI innings - during demolition job over Australia

England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 