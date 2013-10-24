 

Woolworths admits hotel staff kept profiles on gamblers to keep them playing pokies

AAP
Woolworths has confirmed staff at some of its its hotels were profiling poker machine players and targeting gamblers with free drinks to encourage more betting.

The supermarket giant has announced findings of an investigation into allegations, raised in February by federal MP Andrew Wilkie, that some gamblers at Woolworths-owned pubs had detailed profiles compiled about their personal lives and betting behaviour in order to keep them on poker machines longer.

Woolworths chairman Gordon Cairns said on Monday practices identified at some hotels in Queensland, South Australia and NSW "are at odds with the priorities and values of our customers and the communities where we operate".

A statement on the investigation from ALH Group - Woolworths' 75 per cent-owned joint-venture that houses its hotels business - said investigators found that over about six months from June, 2017, employees in some Queensland pubs were "recording descriptive information about gaming customers".

ALH said the practice was below the company's expectations and contrary to its policies.

Similar practices were found in some South Australian and New South Wales pubs.

Investigators also found some Queensland pub staff gave additional free drinks and extra attention to "high-value customers to encourage further gaming activity".

The company said the practices have now been stopped.

Former Woolworths CEO and current ALH chairman Roger Corbett oversaw the investigation, which was launched after Mr Wilkie told federal parliament in February about the alleged practices.

"This isn't just basic information," Mr Wilkie told parliament at the time.

"We're talking things like jobs, times people come in, favourite drinks, favourite football teams, whether they have a partner and what their preferred bet level is."

Among its responses to the investigation, ALH says it will ban service of free alcoholic drinks in gaming rooms.


Gold Coast man who killed ex with tomahawk, jumped on stomach to kill unborn child, jailed for at least 20 years

AAP
Days before a Gold Coast man bludgeoned his ex-girlfriend with a tomahawk and jumped on her stomach to kill their unborn child he told co-workers he would murder her.

Brock Wall bashed Brazilian woman Fabiana Palhares to death at her Varsity Lakes home as she screamed for help down the line of a triple-zero call in February 2015.

Wall was on Monday sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court to life in prison with a 20-year non-parole period.

Fabiana Palhares.
Fabiana Palhares. Source: Facebook.
Five people have died in the US after a small plane crashed in to a California car park.

The plane came down just two kilometres from John Wayne airport in Orange County, where it was due to land.

All occupants on board the plane were killed.

No one on the ground was injured during the incident. 

The crash site is 2km from John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
