Wooden log used as passers-by try to smash window of car that went into frozen river

Source:Nine
A woman is lucky to be alive after crashing her car into a frozen river in China.
Passers-by jumped into action last week, trying to break open the car windows.
They used everything they could, including a wooden log.
According to media reports, the woman was driving through Wudi County in East China's Shandong Province when she collided with another vehicle, sending her car off the road.
The woman remained unconscious when she was eventually pulled from the car and is now recovering in an intensive care unit in hospital.
