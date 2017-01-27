 

Wondering how Trump will fund his WALL? His press sec just told the world how they'll raise the $14b per year

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump today called on fellow Republicans to help him enact "great and lasting change" during a party retreat but offered few details.

Later his spokesman said the president will seek a 20 per cent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a proposed border wall.

The US President said Mexico is not treating the US “fairly – with respect” because they refuse to pay for his wall.
Source: Associated Press

"If you tax that $50 billion at 20 per cent of imports – which is by the way a practice that 160 other countries do – right now our country's policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous," Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One.

He added the new tax would create $10 billion a year (NZ$14m), "easily enough to pay for the wall".

Mr Spicer later tried to retreat from the idea, calling it merely an" example".

The president was greeted by cheers as he took the stage in a Washington hotel ballroom, telling senators and House members, "This Congress is going to be the busiest Congress in decades — maybe ever."

He addressed lawmakers shortly after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a trip to Washington next week for his first meeting with the new president due to their disagreement over which of their countries would pay to build Mr Trump's promised wall on the border between them.

The wall is part of Mr Trump's plan to halt illegal immigration to the US, and he has long insisted that Mexico will pay. Mr Pena Nieto insists his country will not.

On the flight back to Washington, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters travelling with the president that Mr Trump will seek to impose a 20 per cent tax on Mexican imports to pay for the wall. Congressional approval would be needed for such a step.

In Trump's remarks to lawmakers, he cast the cancellation of his engagement with Pena Nieto as a mutual decision, saying they had "agreed to cancel our planned meeting."

Mr Trump had tweeted earlier that "it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting" given Pena Nieto's unwillingness to pay for the border wall.

