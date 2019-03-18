TODAY |

Women 'making up' domestic violence allegations in family court - Australia's Pauline Hanson

AAP
Pauline Hanson has launched an extraordinary attack against women who she says are lying about domestic violence in the family courts.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has selected the One Nation leader to co-chair a new parliamentary inquiry into family law.

Senator Hanson says some women are "making up" domestic violence allegations in the courts.

"There are people out there who are nothing but liars and who will use that in the court system," she told ABC radio today.

Senator Hanson refused to provide evidence to substantiate her claims, suggesting the radio host contact men's rights groups to back up the allegations.

The Queensland senator insisted she was not siding with men or women in family court disputes, but wanted children have access to both of their parents.

"These people need to move on with their lives," Senator Hanson said.

"Get over the hate, the pain of a break-up, it's about working together to find the answers to all this."

The committee will investigate areas including court time frames and costs, custody arrangements and child support.

Men's groups have applauded the decision but it's been met with fierce criticism from anti-domestic violence campaigners.

The Australian prime minister has argued the inquiry would try to strike a balance between competing interests.

"This isn't about picking sides," Scott Morrison told the Seven Network.

"It's about listening to Australians and ensuring that we're taking a timely review talking directly to them."

Source: TVNZ


Pauline Hanson. Source: Getty
