 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Women in Syria exploited by men delivering aid on behalf of UN, international charities

share

Source:

BBC

Male aid workers are allegedly trading food for sexual favours.
Source: BBC

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Sky TV's subscriptions now cheaper as company splits Basic package in two

2

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

00:41
3
The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

01:34
4
Dove Love lives at Gloriavale and was baptised at the age of six and committed herself to doing God's will.

New TVNZ Gloriavale series returning for Kiwi audiences in May

05:25
5
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

00:14
Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel.

Watch: Extremely rare snowfall covers London streets as 'Beast from the East' storm arrives in UK

Between 1981 and 2010 there were just 2.5 days where it snowed on the city's streets.


01:34
Dove Love lives at Gloriavale and was baptised at the age of six and committed herself to doing God's will.

New TVNZ Gloriavale series returning for Kiwi audiences in May

Gloriavale: The Return features the secluded West Coast community and will revisit Dove Love and Paul and Pearl, who played large parts in TVNZ's previous series.

ACT leader criticised as 'super gross' by Greens MP over t-shirt with silhouette of woman and phrase 'Got Meat?'

David Seymour wore the shirt at an Auckland University barbeque.

00:41
The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

The 34-year-old announced the move this morning.

06:55
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is

The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 