Women have many motivations for Washington DC inauguration protest

Call them rebels with a cause. Or two. Or three. Or 10.

When throngs of women from around the United States converge on Washington for a march on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, they will arrive driven by a multitude of motivations.

Singer Katy Perry meets with supporters at a rally in support of Hillary Clinton, in Las Vegas in October. Hollywood will be turning out in force for the women’s march on Washington set to follow Donald Trump’s inauguration. Source: Associated Press

Gay rights, gun control, immigrant rights, equal pay, reproductive freedom, racial justice, worker rights, climate change, support for vaccinations: They all make the list of progressive causes that are attracting people to the Women's March on Washington and its sister marches across the country and the world this coming Saturday.

"We are not going to give the next president that much focus," says Linda Sarsour, a national march organiser and executive director of the Arab American Association of New York.

"What we want from him is to see us in focus."

I hope it flies in the face of Trump's platform of hate and divisiveness"

Leslie Rutkowski, an American living in Norway who plans to fly back for the march

But while Mr Trump's name may not literally appear in the march's "mission and vision" statement, the common denominator uniting the marchers appears to be a loathing for the president-elect and dismay that so much of the country voted for him.

"This march feels like a chance to be part of something that isn't pity, isn't powerlessness," says Leslie Rutkowski, an American living in Norway who plans to fly back for the march.

"I hope it is unifying. I hope it flies in the face of Trump's platform of hate and divisiveness."

Adds Kelsey Wadman, a new mom in California who's helping to organise a parallel march in San Diego: "It's not just about Donald Trump the person. It's about what he evoked out of the country."

The march in Washington is set to start with a program near the Capitol and then move toward the White House.

It probably will be the largest of a number of inauguration-related protests.