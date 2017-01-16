 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Women have many motivations for Washington DC inauguration protest

share

Source:

Associated Press

Call them rebels with a cause. Or two. Or three. Or 10.

When throngs of women from around the United States converge on Washington for a march on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, they will arrive driven by a multitude of motivations.

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016 file photo, singer Katy Perry meets with supporters at a rally in support of Hillary Clinton, in Las Vegas. Hollywood will be turning out in force for the women’s march on Washington set to follow Donald Trump’s inauguration. Actress America Ferrera will chair the march’s “artist table,” organizers said Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Other notables who plan to participate include, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Julianne Moore and Frances McDormand. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Singer Katy Perry meets with supporters at a rally in support of Hillary Clinton, in Las Vegas in October. Hollywood will be turning out in force for the women’s march on Washington set to follow Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Source: Associated Press

Gay rights, gun control, immigrant rights, equal pay, reproductive freedom, racial justice, worker rights, climate change, support for vaccinations: They all make the list of progressive causes that are attracting people to the Women's March on Washington and its sister marches across the country and the world this coming Saturday.

"We are not going to give the next president that much focus," says Linda Sarsour, a national march organiser and executive director of the Arab American Association of New York. 

"What we want from him is to see us in focus."

I hope it flies in the face of Trump's platform of hate and divisiveness"
Leslie Rutkowski, an American living in Norway who plans to fly back for the march

But while Mr Trump's name may not literally appear in the march's "mission and vision" statement, the common denominator uniting the marchers appears to be a loathing for the president-elect and dismay that so much of the country voted for him.

"This march feels like a chance to be part of something that isn't pity, isn't powerlessness," says Leslie Rutkowski, an American living in Norway who plans to fly back for the march. 

"I hope it is unifying. I hope it flies in the face of Trump's platform of hate and divisiveness."

Adds Kelsey Wadman, a new mom in California who's helping to organise a parallel march in San Diego: "It's not just about Donald Trump the person. It's about what he evoked out of the country."

The march in Washington is set to start with a program near the Capitol and then move toward the White House. 

It probably will be the largest of a number of inauguration-related protests.

Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia's homeland security director, said he expected the march to draw more than the 200,000 people organisers are planning for, based on bus registrations and train bookings.

Related

North America

02:17
The warning comes as preparations for Trump's inauguration on Saturday step up.

Outgoing CIA director tells Donald Trump to ditch the off-the-cuff remarks
00:49
The President-elect says he believes the UK is "doing great" since voting to leave the EU.

'I thought the UK was so smart in getting out' - Donald Trump gushes over Brexit vote
00:22
The Australian actress has been labelled a Trump supporter following an interview with BBC where she gave comments on the US elections.

'I'm out' – Nicole Kidman fed up addressing her support for Donald Trump
00:46
At one point in the skit "Trump" said 'I'm about to be President, we're all going to die'.

Video: Alec Baldwin sends up (another) hilarious Trump SNL skit: 'I'm about to be president, we're all going to die'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:59
2
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

00:10
3
The Highlanders centre clearly wants to make an impact in 2017, judging by this eye-popping pre-season workout.

Watch: All Black Malakai Fekitoa prepares for new season by squatting humongous weights at the gym

00:29
4
Thirty-five cameras be rolled out over the next couple of months.

Drivers beware: New digital speed cameras could be coming to a road near you

00:14
5
A 21 year-old man was impaled when his car collided with a fence at Karaka, rural south Auckland.

Man in critical condition after being impaled in crash

02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ