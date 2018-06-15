'Women don't need to change their behaviour' - Victorian Premier speaks out after killing of Melbourne comic

The alleged murder of aspiring Melbourne comic Eurydice Dixon has prompted debate about safety in the streets, with premier Daniel Andrews urging women not to change their behaviour.

Eurydice Dixon. Source: Supplied

The 22-year-old had just finished a gig making people laugh at the CBD's Highlander Bar on Tuesday night, but never made it home.

Her body was found by a passer-by in Princes Park at North Carlton about 3am Wednesday.

Mr Andrews said it was important to remember Ms Dixon died because of her attacker's decisions, rather than her own.

"Go about your day exactly as you intend, on your terms, because women don't need to change their behaviour.

Men do," he wrote in a Facebook post.

His comments came as Lord Mayor Sally Capp told Melbourne's 3AW radio she would not feel safe walking around at night.

"No. I think the practical outcome of that is no. And it's going to be difficult to achieve that, really," she said.

"Identifying safe areas to walk, cycle and drive and hoping that people use those is important. But at the end of the day, we should all be able to move around our city safely, and so focusing on the actions of those committing these crimes is very important."

The debate comes ahead of a planned rally on Monday at Princes Park in Carlton North aimed at reclaiming the public space where Ms Dixon was found.

"We're angry and distressed this can happen, it should never happen," organiser Pia Cerveri, who works at Trades Hall women's team, told AAP.

She said the rally is about paying tribute to Ms Dixon but also emphasising the right of all women to use public spaces without fear of being assaulted or killed.

"We don't want to settle for a society in which that's considered normal."

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said people should have the right to walk alone late at night, but it was more a question of assessing risks.

"It's not a question of rights, it's really a question around risk and people evaluating risk of where they are and when they're there," he told 3AW.

"If you're driving a car, you don't speed, you drive that car safely and we always have attention to our safety.

"This is really a similar thing where we always need to make those assessments of our safety when we're going about the community because events like this, whilst rare, can occur."

Mr Ashton said it is natural such a crime increases community fear, just as it did with the murders of Jill Meagher in 2012 and schoolgirl Masa Vukotic in 2015.

Meanwhile, Melbourne's comic community has rallied in tribute to Ms Dixon, with comedian Chris Franklin posting on social media that a memorial will be held at the Highlander Bar, where she performed the night she was killed.

More than 1000 people, including a number of comedians, have also raised over $A46,000 on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe for Ms Dixon's family.