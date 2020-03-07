TODAY |

Women charged after Sydney supermarket toilet paper fight

Source:  AAP

Two women have been charged with affray after a fight over toilet paper broke out at a Sydney supermarket.

Staff had to intervene and police were called as the women screamed and swore at each other. Source: Nine

A video of the incident went viral on social media and showed a group of women pushing, yelling and fighting over a jumbo packet of toilet paper amid panic buying caused by the coronavirus.

The video shows one woman pulling the hair of another during the heated altercation at a Woolworths store in Chullora yesterday morning.

One woman yells: "I just want one packet."

A 49-year-old woman, who had allegedly been assaulted, was not injured.

Two other women, aged 23 and 60, have been charged with affray and will appear in court on April 28.

Supermarkets have begun imposing limits on the sale of toilet paper after having its shelves stripped by shoppers amid hysteria over the coronavirus.

Authorities are urging people to not panic.

"It's just bad behaviour by people that are panicking and there is just no need for any of that panic because there is sufficient supplies," NSW Police acting inspector Andrew New said yesterday.

"It's not the Thunderdome, it's not Mad Max, we don't need to do that."

