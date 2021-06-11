Woman's body found as Victoria faces mammoth clean-up following wild winter storm

A woman's body has been found in a vehicle in floodwaters southwest of Melbourne.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She is the second fatality related to the wild weather that has lashed Victoria this week.

The body was found inside a vehicle in flood waters off Maddens Bridge Rd at Glenfyne, about 200km from Melbourne, this morning.

Victoria Police said she is believed to be a woman named Nina who went missing from nearby Simpson on Wednesday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A man was found dead in his submerged car at the coastal Gippsland town of Woodside yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a flood evacuation warning has been re-issued for Traralgon in Victoria's Gippsland region.

Anyone near the Traralgon Creek was being told early this afternoon to evacuate now.

"The challenge for our community in Traralgon is while the river has receded and the Princes Highway has reopened, we are expecting to see another 80-100mm of rain over the Traralgon catchment later today and throughout the night," said State Emergency Service (SES) chief officer operations Tim Wiebusch.

"The advice we have is that will result in renewed major flooding."

Your playlist will load after this ad

A previous flood warning for Traralgon Creek had been downgraded.

Tim Wiebusch said there were also major flood warnings for the Yarra and Thompson Rivers, plus three moderate and eight minor warnings.

The weather front that has brought cold temperatures to much of the eastern seaboard hit Victoria on Wednesday night.

It has claimed one life and put two volunteers in hospital.

SES Victoria has had more than 7400 requests for help, with about 5800 related to fallen trees.

About 2500 of those requests are yet to be cleared.

Wiebusch said as of this afternoon, more than 120,000 homes were still without power and 100 roads remain closed, including parts of the Mt Dandenong Tourist Rd and the Maroondah Highway near Melbourne.

A strong wind warning was also issued today for Gippsland Lakes and the eastern and central Gippsland coasts.

"We know it is not over yet," Acting Premier James Merlino said.

read more Man dies, two volunteers hospitalised after weather causes 'absolute carnage' in parts of Australia

"It was quite extraordinary leaving home and driving through the Dandenongs to work this morning, having a few different routes to go through to get off the mountain - massive trees across homes, across the roads."

Those already in a safe place in Gippsland are urged to stay put for the next 24 to 48 hours when most of the flooding is expected to move through.

Authorities are pleading with locals not to drive through floodwaters.

Two SES members were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after separate tree-related incidents.

Meanwhile, Sydney shivered through its coldest day in 25 years yesterday as the cold front affected much of the eastern seaboard.